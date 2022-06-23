Forward Janesville vice president Dan Cunningham believes it’s important to “measure what you treasure.”
It’s why the economic and community development organization has launched a community dashboard that offers a comprehensive look at the economic, educational and physiological health of the city and Rock County. It also highlights areas to celebrate progress and focus on improvements.
The dashboard launched earlier this week after a seven-month planning and implementation process that involved narrowing to eight focus areas and 32 metrics that Cunningham and the project team felt best explain Janesville’s realities.
“We felt it was important to take a full look,” he said. “Not everything in the community is great all the time … you’ve got to take a look at the good and the bad to really move the community forward.”
The dashboard will be updated on an annual basis, Cunningham said, and can be viewed on Forward Janesville’s website.
Of the metrics featured on the dashboard, 23 show positive trends, including a slight increase in Janesville’s population, a decrease in violent and property crimes and an increase in new construction and commercial permits issued.
The remaining nine metrics show declines, with a third of those being in the healthcare category, as Rock County sits at 62nd out of the state’s 72 counties in terms of overall health outcomes for its residents. Its neighbor to the north, Dane County, ranks as sixth healthiest in the state, for example, while Walworth, to the east, ranks 27th.
The dashboard was modeled after those in Florida and Louisiana created both by cities and chambers of commerce. Cunningham said Janesville’s team started by brainstorming nearly 60 different metrics they could include in the dashboard, and cut others such as rates of higher education and household expenses relating to necessities such as food, transportation and child care for households experiencing poverty.
And while some of those metrics could be added back in with future versions of the dashboard, Cunningham said, it’ll take some time to figure out the logistics of streamlining that information and ensuring it’s relevant to the area.
They also excluded metrics where information could only be presented on a statewide basis, Cunningham added.
“We didn't want it to be a statewide dashboard, we wanted it to be Janesville and Rock County specific,” he said.
Cunningham said he hopes the dashboard will encourage community partners to examine areas they can solve problems and position Janesville and Rock County as a progressive community that wants to move forward. Getting the community to a healthier place will be one of those first challenges, Cunningham added, as having more than a third of the population be considered obese and nearly one out of five residents self-reporting they consider themselves to be in poor health has a negative impact on people’s ability to achieve a quality of life.
“It's not something we can change overnight – it's gonna take many years and potentially decades to get this turned in the right direction,” he said. “But it's just the knowledge of knowing that, ‘Hey, we've got a challenge here, it's certainly something that we should take a look at.’”