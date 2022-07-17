The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified the first confirmed case of monkeypox in a Walworth County resident, according to the county's Health and Human Services Department.
The patient is isolating and the risk remains low for the general public, the county said in a news release.
“The number of monkeypox cases continues to rise in the U.S., so it is not surprising that monkeypox has been detected in Walworth County,” Health and Human Services Director Carlo Nevicosi said in the release. “While it is possible that additional cases may be found among Walworth County residents, we want to assure the public that this disease does not spread easily from person to person and the risk of widespread transmission remains low. We urge all of our health care providers to remain alert to patients with compatible rashes and encourage them to test for monkeypox.”
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is typically characterized by a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions. Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.
Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment. However, vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox. People who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox should talk with a healthcare provider to learn if they are eligible to receive a vaccine.
The disease does not spread easily from person to person, according to the release. It is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact, and contact with items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that most cases of monkeypox in the U.S. have occurred among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to work closely with local public health officials, health care providers and the CDC to monitor the current outbreak and provide guidance to mitigate risk. DHS urges all Wisconsinites to contact a doctor or nurse immediately if they develop any unexpected skin lesions or rashes.
