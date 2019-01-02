BELOIT
Tonya Ramsey understands addiction affects not only those addicted but their families as well.
That’s why she became vice president of Families Fighting Addiction, a nonprofit group dedicated to supporting those who have lost or have known someone with addiction.
At a memorial service Monday afternoon, Ramsey spoke to about 20 people, many who have lost loved ones to addiction. They were gathered in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital to mourn and reflect upon their losses before ringing in the new year.
At the end of the two-hour ceremony, those in attendance gathered in a circle with candles to pay tribute to those lost. Ramsey led with prayer and was joined by everyone in unison saying “We remember them.”
But not all moments of the afternoon were so peaceful. The room felt like a microcosm of the Rock County community wading through the opioid epidemic.
People were angry, sad, confused and above all else wanting to learn more about what could be done to help those in need. They learned there isn’t a good answer.
Through The Gazette’s coverage of the opioid epidemic and addiction in the last three years, reporters have met people who claim there are not enough resources for those who are addicted.
Monday afternoon’s event showed that concern persists.
Tony Farrell, an outreach coordinator for Rock County, suggested people speak to their county board supervisors to evoke change.
That advice wasn’t enough for many in the room.
One woman left in tears after pleading to Farrell that the county needs more options. She said her three sons are struggling with addiction and she fears every day that she will come home and find her son dead.
Her son is taking methadone, but that hasn’t helped his depression, she said.
Beyond offering empathy, Farrell had few words.
Tracy Burtis, founder of Families Fighting Addiction, said the event was proof that a community action group is needed.
Burtis lost her son Cody in 2017 after he overdosed. He was 30 years old.
Help cannot come fast enough for parents who are scared, Burtis said.
Others voiced concerns about county funding and how police treat those with addiction.
Ramsey said she has seen improvement throughout the county in recent years regarding addiction, but there is still more to do.
“Always remember you are not the only one who misses them,” Ramsey said.
