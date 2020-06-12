EDGERTON
Old, old, old.
That’s how Karen Greene, chairwoman of the Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation, describes Edgerton Hospital and Health Services’ X-ray equipment.
The equipment is so old that the hospital wouldn’t be able to find replacement parts if they failed or needed repairs. The equipment has reached the end of its life, said Katie Luebke, radiology manager.
The hospital’s foundation has focused its fundraising efforts on replacing the X-ray equipment, which hospital officials say is a crucial part of patient care, particularly for COVID-19 patients.
The foundation has raised $120,000 and secured an additional $100,000 grant through the Wisconsin Public Service Commission Telecommunications Medical Equipment Grant Program.
This is the second consecutive grant cycle that Edgerton’s hospital has received a grant. The hospital got money two years ago for 3-D mammography equipment, said Bonnie Robinson, executive director of the foundation.
However, the foundation still needs $250,000 to cover the equipment’s full cost, Robinson said.
The new equipment is expected to generate clearer, more detailed X-rays, which will help providers better diagnose their patients.
Clear X-rays are particularly important now as the hospital treats patients with COVID-19 symptoms, Luebke said.
People experiencing respiratory illness almost always need chest X-rays. Clear X-rays show underlying or additional problems that patients might not have been aware of, such as pneumonia.
The new equipment is expected to be installed in September or October, if the level of funding permits.
The foundation found itself in a tight spot this year after its main fundraiser, the annual Victory Run/Walk, had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson said.
Like many organizations, the foundation pivoted to make the event virtual, calling it Hustle for our Healthcare Heroes. Participants can sign up and do their running or walking any time between Aug. 12 and Sept. 12, Robinson said.
The virtual event is a test see if such fundraisers will work in the future.
“We can do it,” Greene said with a smile.