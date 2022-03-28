Dr. Arpan J. Patel, the director of Edgerton Hospital and Health Services’ Pain Management Center, takes a look at an existing fluoroscope medical imaging machine at the hospital earlier this month. The hospital plans to open its Pain Management Center on Wednesday.
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will open its new Pain Management Center on Wednesday, March 30, according to a hospital news release.
Dr. Arpan Patel will lead the new specialized center, which will help patients understand the likely causes of their pain and provide individually tailored treatments, according to the release. Treatment will go beyond the use of prescription drugs and include physical therapy, massage, and cognitive and behavioral therapies.
The center will offer diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain (including sciatica), work-related injuries, persistent post-surgery pain, arthritis, complex regional pain syndrome, nerve damage, muscle spasm pain, shingles pain and headaches.
The hospital recently received a $3.8 million state grant to help move some offices into downtown Edgerton to make room at the hospital facility, 11101 N. Sherman Road, for the pain center. Hospital CEO Marc Augsburger said the hospital got the grant in part because its plans for a pain center fit into the fight against opioid dependency.
“This grant is going to help us procure and take care of pain patients, which also helps to work on one of the governor’s major task forces, and that’s to try to curb opioid addiction,” he said in a previous interview with The Gazette. “Our pain center is going to do a lot for reduction of use.”
People interested in scheduling an appointment with Patel should call 608-561-6614. Referrals from primary-care providers are not required, but they are recommended, according to the release.
