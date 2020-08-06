JANESVILLE
As of early July, this year has seen the third-highest number of local Lyme disease cases since July 2012, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
That puts 2020 around the middle of the pack.
Dr. Mark Mounajjed, an infectious disease physician at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, said broadly speaking, Lyme disease tends to be overdiagnosed. The disease has a lot of nonspecific symptoms and a test that has a high rate of false positive results, he said.
Still, he emphasized that shouldn’t detract from the seriousness of the disease, which needs treatment.
Mounajjed said Lyme disease is one of the most prevalent tick-borne illnesses, and it’s relatively common in Wisconsin, especially in spring and summer months. He said the state gets an average of about 25 cases per 100,000 people per year.
Between 2012 and 2018, Rock County didn’t exceed 20 cases, and the only years since 1992 that the state Department of Health Services accounted for 25 or more cases in Rock County were 2010 and 2011.
Other counties in the state experience more Lyme disease cases, particularly those in the central and northeast parts of Wisconsin.
The disease is transmitted by deer ticks, which Mounajjed said need about 36 hours to pass the disease through their saliva. He cautioned against methods of tick removal he had seen spreading on social media that include putting oil or gasoline on the ticks—moves that could backfire.
He advises removing ticks with tweezers and using gentle, persistent pressure with no jerking.
In a time when any type of symptom can spike fear that someone has contracted the coronavirus, Mounajjed said Lyme disease doesn’t cause the same respiratory troubles that the coronavirus does and doesn’t bring on the same level of fever.
Mounajjed, who was a general internist for 20 years before he specialized in infectious diseases, took time to emphasize the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he is “disheartened” to see people do otherwise.
“Masks do work,” he said. “Unfortunately, it became political. And the only way we can get rid of COVID-19—from an infectious disease physician—is if we all work together and people take it more seriously.
“It just breaks my heart when I see sick people on a vent (ventilator) or in the ICU, and people still think it’s a hoax.”