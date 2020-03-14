JANESVILLE

After the state's announcement Friday calling for the closure of all public and private schools, the YWCA Rock County is suspending its child care services, which take place at local schools as before- and after-school programs.

The YWCA works with Janesville and Milton schools as part of its child care programs, according to a news release shared Saturday. It offers a 4-year-old kindergarten program and before- and after-school care at several sites.

With schools closing, the YWCA will lose access to 10 of the sites it uses, the release states.

“This is an uneasy time for the families we serve and for our staff,” Executive Director Angela Moore said in the release. “The safety of the children in our programs and our staff is our highest priority.”

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced the three-week statewide school closure. While the governor’s order starts Wednesday, Janesville schools have decided to close starting Monday.

Such efforts are attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The YWCA news release says the organization will keep monitoring recommendations from local, state and federal officials.

