Ginna Isunza wants more help for immigrant families who are suffering particularly hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have immigrants who are hungry, worried about being evicted, worried about losing their homes,” said Isunza, director of the YWCA Rock County’s Immigrant Outreach Program. “Immigrants are suffering from emotional distress or anxiety associated with the health care crisis and the economic crisis.”

The YWCA Rock County last week announced a fundraiser that hopes to raise $10,000 to support immigrant families who are experiencing severe economic hardship.

The money will help families—those who don’t qualify for unemployment insurance or one-time direct government payments—with health care, utilities, food and housing, according to a news release.

When the organization shared the news release last week, it reported that more than 50 Rock County families had told staff about their need for financial aid.

Isunza said Thursday that number changes every day and is now at 72.

The fundraising effort has help from the immigrant task forces from Janesville and Beloit.

In an email, Isunza said the funds will go to families “who, because of COVID-19, may be pushed even deeper into the shadows with few resources available to meet their immediate needs.”

Many members of these families work temporary or low-wage jobs that leave them without access to sick leave, unemployment benefits, health insurance or a chance to work remotely, Isunza said.

“Many of them do essential work that sustains us all,” she said.

Other needs Isunza sees in the immigrant community include rent and mortgage assistance, child care, and work permit and green card renewals.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had raised $2,550 toward its $10,000 goal.

The Immigrant Outreach Program will review applications from families to decide how much each will get.

Isunza encouraged people to check in with the undocumented or mixed-status families they know. Do they need help with groceries or rides? Could they use more emotional support?

“We need each other more than ever,” she said.