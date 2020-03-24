JANESVILLE
The YMCA plans to launch emergency child care for essential workers, according a news release from the organization.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that a shutdown of all businesses except for those with "essential workers." People who work in health care, grocery stores, hardware stores, gas stations, banks and law enforcement are just a few examples of essential workers.
The YMCA’s state-licensed child care staff will expand services at its branches in Milton and Janesville. Because the YMCA’s facilities are closed to the public, the organization has room to care for more children. The extra room also allows for social distancing, the news release said.
All areas have been cleaned and sanitized, the release said.
“We will assess the need through this week, but the YMCA is ready and willing to start child care services as early as Monday, March 30,” said Angie Bolson, the CEO of YMCA of Northern Rock County.
The program will provide care to children from 6 weeks to 12 years old. The cost is $5 per hour with a minimum of 4 hours per day.
For more information, call Melody Beets, youth development director, at 608-868-9622, Ext. 05 or email mbeets@ymcajanesville.org