JANESVILLE
Anyone trying to enter a Mercyhealth facility likely will be stopped before they walk in the door.
In an effort to prevent patients and staff from exposure to COVID-19, patients and visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms at the door and provided a mask or other information if appropriate, Mark Goelzer, medical director, said in an email to The Gazette.
It is one of dozens of changes Mercyhealth and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville have taken in response to COVID-19.
Goelzer sent his comments before Rock County officials announced Thursday evening a Rock County person had tested positive for the virus.
Fifty-one people have tested negative in the county.
Statewide, 155 cases have been confirmed including cases in neighboring Walworth and Dane counties.
Local officials say Rock County residents should stay home as much as possible.
The state Department of Health Services has advised providers to prioritize testing to at-risk individuals and for people with mild symptoms to stay quarantined for 14 days, meaning cases might be present but not confirmed by tests.
State officials have confirmed cases of community spread throughout the state, meaning people have become infected without any known contact with a confirmed case or traveling to an area with widespread community spread.
Both hospitals this week suspended non-emergency services and procedures. Patients will be contacted to reschedule appointments.
Mercyhealth is working on ways to provide routine care through telehealth with help from loosened federal restrictions on telehealth services to Medicare beneficiaries, Goelzer said.
The idea is to keep anyone out of health care facilities if they do not have to be there. People exhibiting symptoms should call their doctors or urgent care before coming in, Goelzer said.
Health officials across the country have noted shortages in testing supplies and protective equipment for health care workers.
Mercyhealth's incident command team reviews supplies, including ventilators, each day and makes sure they are distributed appropriately, Goelzer said.
Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, said the hospital has enough supplies to sustain for now, but staff needs to be prepared for feeling the impact of national supply shortages.
If patients need to be hospitalized for COVID-19, they will be isolated in negative-pressure isolation rooms that prevent airborne particles from circulating to other rooms, Goelzer said.
St. Mary's has the same protocol.
Neither hospital system would confirm how many hospitalized COVID-19 patients they could accommodate.
Surge capacity plans would allow them to make space for additional resources if needed, hospital officials said.
Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, is a 240-bed hospital under regular circumstances. St. Mary's has 50 beds.
Both hospitals beginning Friday will have on-site external facilities set up to screen and examine patients to prevent them from entering hospitals and infecting staff and others.
St. Mary's has converted its urgent care facility to house all patients with respiratory illness who need additional treatment to avoid cross-contamination with other areas of the hospital and clinic, Thornton said.
Mercyhealth is encouraging staff to take their temperatures before coming into work and reporting if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, Goelzer said.
St. Mary's is screening workers and taking temperatures once they arrive.
Mercyhealth has revised its policies so employees will not be penalized for calling in sick because of COVID-19.
"Again, staff has been instructed to be very diligent in monitoring their own health, exceptional hygiene and personal safety precautions," Goelzer said.
Gov. Tony Evers has extended a statewide closure of schools indefinitely, leaving many people still working scrambling to find places for their children to go.
Mercyhealth has launched an internal child care website to connect employees to child care resources.
St. Mary's staff has polled employees to see who needs help getting access to child care and are helping those who need help, Thornton said.