JANESVILLE

A staff member at Rock Haven nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The worker is quarantined at home. Residents and family members have been notified, according to the release.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday unveiled a statewide online database of facilities being investigated by the state for COVID-19 related issues. The database will be updated every Wednesday.

The following nursing homes were identified as having open investigations:

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit.

Evansville Manor.

Green Knolls at Beloit.

Oak Park Place, Janesville.

St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville.

Cedar Crest nursing home in Janesville announced Wednesday that one worker at its facility tested positive for the disease.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Rock County, bringing the county’s total to 14, according to a news release from the county’s joint information center.

There have been 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, up 13 from Wednesday.

The county experienced single-digit daily increases of cases early this week but is seeing another upward trend after day-to day increases reached double digits Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, 17 people were being treated for the disease across the county’s four hospitals.

In Rock County, 55 people have recovered and 67 people are considered as having probable cases, meaning they showed symptoms and were not tested or their tests came back inconclusive, according to the health department.