A worker at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The worker, who was not a direct care worker and had minimal exposure to residents, is quarantined at home and has not been in the nursing home for 10 days, according to the release.

The disease was "community acquired," according to the release.

No residents are exhibiting signs or symptoms of the disease, according tot he release.

Autumn Lake, 2121 Pioneer Drive, has designated a unit to care for any residents who get the disease.

Staff are screened before entering the facility and are monitored for any changes in conditions.

Nonessential workers have been restricted from entering the facility since March 12, according to the release.

As of Monday, there were 289 cases of COVID-19 in Rock County and seven deaths, up from six deaths Friday.

Of those with confirmed cases, 21% have been hospitalized and 42 people have recovered, according to the health department's online data page.

Statewide, there have been 8,236 cases of COVID-19 and 340 deaths.