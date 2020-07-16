Janesville-based grocer Woodman's Food Market announced Thursday it will require face coverings in all its stores starting Monday, July 20.

In a post on Facebook, Woodman's says it has been requiring the use of face masks for its employees and all others performing work in its stores since April.

"We ask customers do their part as we work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19," the Facebook post says.

The post acknowledges some people cannot "medically tolerate" a mask and says Woodman's has "trained staff to handle those situations."

Alternates to in-store shopping include shopping online for pickup and delivery, the post says. Woodman's has 18 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois, including stores in Janesville and Beloit.