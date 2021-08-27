Sorry, an error occurred.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will be providing on-site COVID-19 testing for students and staff at all Wisconsin schools through Summit Clinical Labs.
The service is meant to help shorten wait times for COVID-19 test results. Summit Clinical Labs will be able to administer tests on school grounds for those who require a test.
Parents and legal guardians must fill out a consent form to be able to use these services. The form will be filed with the student’s records.
Individuals may pre-register to receive test results electronically at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
