WHITEWATER
Whitewater is only going to have one polling place for Tuesday’s election because of the novel coronavirus, the city announced Wednesday.
Other municipalities across the state are making similar changes.
All voting wards and districts in the city will vote at the city's armory, 146 W. North St., according to a city news release. The normal voting hours—7 a.m. to 8 p.m.—still apply.
Whitewater is still encouraging voters to request an absentee ballot, which record numbers have done across the state. The deadline to do so had been 5 p.m. Thursday, but a U.S. district judge on Thursday extended that deadline to 5 p.m. Friday, The Associated Press reported. The deadline for votes to be received by election officials also moved back from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. April 13.
Further changes to the election are possible, though Gov. Tony Evers and legislative leaders have said they want to keep the election on Tuesday.
Calls are coming in from across the state and country to postpone the election. Municipalities throughout the state are losing poll workers.