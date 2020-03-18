01STOCK_WHITEWATER

WHITEWATER

The city of Whitewater has declared a state of emergency and has closed city facilities to the public because of the new coronavirus, according to a news release shared Wednesday.

The city will reevaluate the closure on March 30, the release states. Updates will be provided online via the city website and Facebook page.

Gov. Tony Evers last week declared a statewide public health emergency, and Walworth County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

City officials believe there will be “additional costs in capital and human resources” because of the coronavirus, according to the declaration.

“Based on these circumstances, I find that the anticipated costs required to fulfill our municipal role will likely exceed available financial resources and thereby cause a hardship for the City of Whitewater,” City Manager Cameron Clapper wrote in the declaration. “Therefore, the City of Whitewater will be seeking additional financial support to address local needs as the COVID‐19 pandemic unfolds in the Whitewater area.”

More details on the closing of city facilities, such as how to make payments and set up absentee voting, are available on the city’s website.

For more coverage on the new coronavirus, please visit GazetteXtra.com/coronavirus.

