WHITEWATER

A Whitewater man said he was fired Sunday from his job as a cook at Taco Fresco because he missed a shift during a county-recommended period of self-isolation after a trip to New York City last week.

A Monday afternoon Facebook post from the restaurant denies firing anyone for staying home sick.

Ben Skowronek told The Gazette he went to New York to see his girlfriend perform at Carnegie Hall with UW-Whitewater’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Skowronek graduated from UW-W last spring.

A March 11 email from UW-W officials said Walworth County’s health department recommended those who have traveled to a “high-risk location for contracting COVID-19 or coronavirus” should self-isolate for 14 days.

Upon returning to Whitewater, Skowronek said he informed the bosses at both of his jobs. He did not think he could ethically handle food safely because of the possibility that he was sick.

While one boss was understanding, he said his boss at Taco Fresco “gave me a hard time.”

“I do not feel that it would be responsible for me to be around people during this next week,” Skowronek said in a message sent to his boss Saturday. “For the safety of you, our coworkers and most importantly our customers I’m not going to work tomorrow.”

Skowronek was told the restaurant would be closed for the weekend. He said he was never told otherwise, and he said he did not see a Facebook post from Sunday morning saying the business would be open.

On Sunday shortly before 7 p.m., his boss told him he was fired.

“I feel let down,” Skowronek told The Gazette on Monday. “I feel betrayed.”

The boss at Taco Fresco did not return a phone call seeking comment. But in a Monday afternoon Facebook post that lists steps the restaurant has taken to keep the community safe during a COVID-19 spread, the restaurant also said three employees were removed.

The posted list of reasons included:

Consistently appearing late (Skowronek said he has been late maybe five times in nearly three years).

Not passing menu tests (Skowronek insists he knows the menu “like the back of my hand”).

Refusing to complete alcohol safe tests (Skowronek said he never had to take such a test because he’s not a server).

No-call no-shows (Skowronek maintains he was told the restaurant would be closed).

Skowronek shared text messages and an email to confirm elements of his account.

He has worked as a cook at the restaurant since May 2017 with the exception of one two- or three-month period when he left.

“I don’t believe that there should be any way that employers should be able to fire someone in a situation like this without facing repercussions,” Skowronek said.

He said Monday he physically feels OK, but he is still self-isolating out of safety concerns. He acknowledges staying in New York for a bit to complete a planned vacation before driving back to Wisconsin was not the best decision.

While he expressed some worries about his own health, his concern goes beyond himself.

He knows he has family he can move in with if necessary. He knows there are others out there like him who have or will lose their jobs as COVID-19 spreads.

He said certain measures, such as paid sick leave and other protections, are needed.

Skowronek, whose Facebook profile picture shows him supporting Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary, said the current pandemic shows the need for Medicare for all.

“I’m not the person that I’m worried about,” he said. “I’m worried about the person that has a family of four that relies on one single income … and can’t show up to work and gets fired from that.”