Delays in COVID-19 vaccine distribution caused by severe weather have resulted in a flurry of rescheduled appointments at the community vaccine site at Blackhawk Technical College.
Delayed shipments as well as technical errors in the clinic's data reporting system have caused Rock County to report meager day-to-day increases in vaccine administration, said Kelsey Cordova, public health supervisor.
Fewer than 200 first doses of vaccine were reported administered between Monday and Wednesday in Rock County, according to state data.
That's lower than what the community clinic is supposed to administer each day.
The issue of low dose increases is two-fold, Cordova said.
The BTC clinic has had technical issues in adding its vaccine data to the state immunization registry, which is where the county collects its data, Cordova said.
Doses administered at the clinic since Saturday have not been properly accounted for in the database, she said.
Also, delays in vaccine distribution forced the clinic to cancel first-dose vaccine appointments Tuesday and Wednesday, Cordova said.
Officials running the vaccine clinic learned early this week that the clinic would not receive its allotment of doses by Tuesday, she said. The clinic operates Tuesday through Saturday each week.
The clinic receives doses straight from the federal government, which has experienced nationwide distribution delays because of winter storms across the country.
In addition to new vaccine appointments, the BTC site was slated to administer second doses to the 900 people who received first doses at a site run by the National Guard in January. That means the BTC clinic was supposed to give a total of 1,900 doses this week, Cordova said.
Clinic officials were able to borrow doses from the state to prevent delaying second doses, but first-dose appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday were canceled, Cordova said.
The clinic has since received its weekly allotment and was able to give the state the vaccine it owed, Cordova said.
She said people whose appointments were rescheduled have been contacted for new appointments.
As of Wednesday, 24,078—or 14.7%—of Rock County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to state data.
About half of those people have received both necessary doses of vaccine.
So far, 47.9% of the county's 65-and-older population have received at least one dose of vaccine. Current vaccine efforts are focused on vaccinating the state's seniors.
COVID-19 activity has improved in the county in recent weeks, and active cases dropped to 208 on Wednesday, the lowest since Aug. 29, according to county data.
But that activity is still much higher than last spring and higher than public officials want to see, officials have said.
Severe cases of COVID-19 persist. Three new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 156. Rock County is tied with Jefferson County for most new deaths reported Wednesday across the state.
As of Tuesday, seven people were hospitalized in Rock County for COVID-19.