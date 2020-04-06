ELKHORN
Walworth County’s latest batch of COVID-19 numbers shows 20 confirmed cases of the disease, according to data released Monday.
A majority of the 20 confirmed cases—12 of them—have recovered from the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus.
Five people were hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the county’s update, which was posted at 12:50 p.m. Monday.
At least one of the cases that was once hospitalized has recovered, said Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director for the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services.
But as county officials shared in a news release Friday, testing is being limited to those in critical condition. The updates to laboratory-confirmed cases are not an accurate measure of how the disease is spreading in the county, officials said.
The county's Friday release stated that health officials had detected COVID-19 in “all major Walworth County communities.”
On Friday, county figures showed 16 confirmed cases, nine of which had recovered. There were also five hospitalizations then.
The county has reported no deaths from the disease.
Update: This story was updated at 4:24 p.m. Monday to show that at least one hospitalized case had recovered.