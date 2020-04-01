ELKHORN
Walworth County has seen its largest spike yet in confirmed COVID-19 cases, jumping from six to 14, according to the county's update shared Wednesday.
Of those 14, four are hospitalized, said Department of Health & Human Services Deputy Director Carlo Nevicosi. Five of the 14 cases have recovered.
“Most Walworth County cases are now being identified as community spread,” the county states on its COVID-19 web page, which also emphasizes that the increase in cases was expected.
Walworth County reported its sixth case Friday. An update on the county’s COVID-19 web page shared Tuesday said that figure was still six. The update dated Wednesday, however, said the county had 14 cases as of Tuesday.
State figures listed Walworth County as having 12 positive test results and 188 negative ones. This state data, while also updated Wednesday, can lag behind what individual counties report.
The county has not reported any deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Rock County reported its first death Tuesday.
Walworth County also on Wednesday reiterated its message to seasonal and second homeowners, asking them to stay in their primary homes as long as Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order is in effect. This was geared toward both in-state and out-of-state travelers.
“You are an important part of our community, and we look forward to seeing you when the safer-at-home order expires,” Erica Bergstrom, public health officer, said in a news release.
She also said nearly 18% of Walworth County residents are older than 65—a population at a higher risk from the illness.
For the latest information on a situation that evolves frequently, the county encourages readers to visit the county website’s COVID-19 page.