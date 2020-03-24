ELKHORN
Walworth County Division of Public Health officials on Tuesday reported the county's fourth and fifth confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
One of those cases was connected to domestic travel, according to a news release. The other came from close contact with another confirmed case, and that person has been in voluntary isolation after learning of possible exposure.
Erica Bergstrom, public health officer, said in the release that a "vast majority" of tests are negative for COVID-19.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the county's Department of Health & Human Services, said in an email Tuesday afternoon that the county had 93 recorded negative tests. But he cautioned that the number is a "moving target."
As the county tests more residents, officials expect more positive cases.
“We need to maintain a very slow and controlled spread of disease in order to not overwhelm our health care system," Bergstrom said in the release. "The best thing you can do is to stay home whenever possible.”
Walworth County on Friday announced its third confirmed case of COVID-19. That case showed evidence of community spread, which is when an infected person had no exposure to a known case of COVID-19 and did not travel to a place with known community spread.