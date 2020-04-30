ELKHORN

Walworth County’s COVID-19 update shared Thursday accounts for a small increase in total cases and an official cause-of-death determination on one of the county’s eight deaths tied to the disease.

When Walworth County reported its eight death earlier this week, one official cause of death was still pending. But Thursday’s update shows it was COVID-19, like five others.

Two of the eight reported deaths tied to the disease had another official cause of death. Nonetheless, COVID-19 was listed as “another significant health condition.”

As the pandemic continues, the county Thursday reported 175 laboratory confirmed cases, which reflects data as of Wednesday. That’s up from 169 in the previous update shared one day before.

Four patients are hospitalized and 110 isolated at home, the county reported. Fifty-three patients have recovered, which is two more from Wednesday’s update.