ELKHORN

Walworth County on Friday reported an increase of nine COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total count of reported cases to 272.

Friday’s update comes one day after the county said it would not make its own version of Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer-at-home” order, which the state Supreme Court struck down Wednesday. Instead, the county released a set of guidelines for businesses trying to reopen.

The county again reported only one person hospitalized, and the death total has not moved from 11.

Forty-nine patients are isolating at home, while 211 have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.