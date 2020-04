ELKHORN

Walworth County on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the disease, according to a county health update.

The county reported 169 cases, which reflects data as of Tuesday. In the update shared Tuesday, there were 158 cases.

Four patients are currently hospitalized, and 106 are isolating at their homes.

The county is still reporting eight deaths from the disease, while 51 people have recovered.