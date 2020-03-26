The Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County on Thursday announced a $15,000 donation to the United Way of Walworth County’s fund to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The United Way’s Emergency Family Housing Fund is meant to support rent, mortgage and utility costs for Walworth County households with at least one child age 18 or younger that are at risk of losing their homes or critical utilities, according to a news release. It is also for nonprofit agencies that are not foundations.
The application for the funds will open at 11 a.m. Friday. All donations to the fund will be released to directly pay bills of approved people and agencies on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release.
The fund came as a matching fund by the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and John and Jo Ellen McKenzie, the release states. Many families are going to be struggling to pay bills during the pandemic.
“Our collective goal is to keep families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis together and safe in their homes,” the release states.
Anyone is welcome to donate to the campaign by going to bgcwalco.org. There is also a list online of agencies able to help those who don’t qualify for these funds.