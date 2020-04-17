ELKHORN

Walworth County has seen two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to five, according to the latest numbers released Friday.

The news comes one day after the county announced an outbreak of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus at a facility with congregate care. County health officials declined to name the facility.

Walworth County has 82 confirmed cases, which is up from the 72 announced Thursday and 49 from Wednesday.

County officials have said that because of testing limitations, the total number of positive cases is not an accurate indicator of spread. They have emphasized that every Walworth County community has been affected.

Three patients are currently hospitalized, according to the latest county numbers, down from five reported Thursday. It was not immediately clear Friday if the decrease was caused by the two new deaths.

The county has seen 20 people recover, and 54 people who tested positive are isolating at their primary residences.

The county’s Friday set of data, posted at 1:15 p.m., reflects cases as of Thursday.