ELKHORN

Walworth County has reported another death from COVID-19, bringing the total to nine, according to the county’s daily update shared Wednesday.

The latest death, like three others, was a person between the ages of 65 and 80, according to the county. The remaining five who have died from the disease were older than 80.

The latest patient to die, like all others, had preexisting medical conditions. Still, COVID-19 was listed as this person’s cause of death, and he or she died in a health care setting.

The county’s Wednesday afternoon update, which reflects data as of Tuesday, showed a small increase in total laboratory confirmed cases to 237, up from 235 reported one day earlier.

The county has one more case currently hospitalized for a total of seven at the time of the update. Sixty patients who tested positive have recovered, and 161 are currently isolating in their homes.