ELKHORN
Walworth County on Friday reported its sixth positive case of COVID-19: a woman in her 70s, according to a news release from the county’s Division of Public Health.
State data, which sometimes lags that provided by individual counties, also showed six cases for Walworth County in the latest batch of numbers shared Sunday. Rock County had 14 positive cases.
Rock and Walworth counties might release another update later Monday.
As of Friday, Walworth County officials did not know how the woman in her 70s contracted the disease, according to the release.
“Our primary objective right now is to maintain a slow, controlled spread so that we do not overwhelm our hospitals,” Erica Bergstrom, public health officer, said in the release. “We urge everyone to closely follow the Governor’s Safer at Home Order.”
The release urges people to frequently wash their hands with soap and water, practice social distancing, stay home when sick, avoid touching their faces and to cover coughs and sneezes.