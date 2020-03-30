ELKHORN
Walworth County on Friday reported its sixth case of COVID-19: a woman in her 70s, according to a news release from the county’s Division of Public Health.
State data, which sometimes lags that provided by individual counties, also showed six cases for Walworth County in the latest batch of numbers shared Sunday.
Walworth County on its website lists that one of its six cases had close contact with a confirmed case, three came from community transmission and two came from domestic travel.
In an update shared Monday morning, the county urged seasonal and second-home homeowners—whether they live in Wisconsin or elsewhere—to stay in their primary homes. Avoiding travel is important, officials said.
“Our primary objective right now is to maintain a slow, controlled spread so that we do not overwhelm our hospitals,” Erica Bergstrom, public health officer, said in the release. “We urge everyone to closely follow the Governor’s Safer at Home Order.”
The release urges people to frequently wash their hands with soap and water, practice social distancing, stay home when sick, avoid touching their faces and to cover coughs and sneezes.