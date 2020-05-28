ELKHORN

Walworth County has recorded its 17th confirmed death from COVID-19, the 11th person to die who was older than 80, the county’s health department reported Thursday.

The other six people who died were between 65 and 80 years old.

In their Thursday update, health officials also reported eight more positive cases, bringing the total to 374.

Six patients are currently hospitalized, while 66 are isolating at home and 285 have recovered.

The county through Saturday is partnering with Jefferson County to offer free drive-through testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. near Perkins Stadium, 910 W. Schwager Drive, on the UW-Whitewater campus.

Symptoms or appointments are not needed for the testing.