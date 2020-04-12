ELKHORN

A Walworth County resident has died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services.

"It is with great sadness that I confirm that a Walworth County resident has passed away due to COVID-19, " said Elizabth Aldred, Health and Human Services Director for the county. "The is a sad day for Walworth County. Our entire community feels the wight of this loss."

The latest data from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services shows that Walworth County has 37 cases of COVID-19. Another 387 people tested negative. This is Walworth County first death from the disease.

In Rock County 56 people have tested positive for the disease, and another 993 tested negative. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Rock County.

"This is a rapidly evolving public health event that we are taking very seriously," Aldred said in the news release. "This is the time to remind everyone of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions."