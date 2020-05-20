ELKHORN

Walworth County reported a jump in COVID-19 cases Wednesday to a total of 310, which is 22 more than Tuesday’s update.

The jump from Monday to Tuesday was only four cases.

Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services, said the increase might be because Walworth County residents have been taking advantage of testing available in Waukesha, Racine and Burlington.

Test results can take time to trickle down to the county’s health department.

Earlier this month, the National Guard conducted several tests as the Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien reopened.

Health officials have said it's worth looking at the health care system to assess if the pandemic is getting out of control locally. There are testing limitations, and as testing increases, so will the number of positive results.

But officials have said the health care system is not overwhelmed.

Two patients are currently hospitalized, while 78 are isolating at home and 219 have recovered, according to the county data.

There are still 11 reported deaths.