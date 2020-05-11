ELKHORN

Walworth County reported another death from COVID-19 on Monday, the county’s 10th death from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Specific details about the death were not a part of the county’s Monday update.

The county only saw a few more cases since its last update Friday—moving to 252 in the data as of Sunday from 249 in the previous update, which covered figures as of Thursday.

Four patients were currently hospitalized and 161 were isolating in their homes, according to Monday’s update.

There have been 77 patients who tested positive who have recovered.

The Wisconsin National Guard said in a news release over the weekend that a team collected more than 400 specimens from the Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien.

That was part of nearly 12,000 specimens the National Guard collected as they helped with COVID-19 testing across the state, according to the release. That figure is as of Friday.