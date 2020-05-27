ELKHORN--Walworth County on Wednesday reported an increase of 10 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The county moved from 356 to 366 cases.

Health officials are still reporting 16 deaths from the disease and six current hospitalizations.

All 16 patients who died were older than 65, and 10 were older than 80, according to the county. All but one died in a health care setting, and all had pre-existing medical conditions.

Thirteen of the deaths have COVID-19 as the official cause of death, while two have the disease as “another significant health condition.”

One official cause of death is still pending.

The county on Tuesday said five recent deaths were residents of unnamed long term care facilities.

Seventy patients are isolating at home, while 274 patients who tested positive have recovered.