ELKHORN

Walworth County reported another small increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, reaching a total of 250 laboratory confirmed cases after an error in the count decreased the total earlier this week.

After some cases were erroneously counted as people who lived in the county when they only worked there, Walworth County officials Tuesday said their case total was 244.

Only one person is currently hospitalized, according to the county. Ninety-six patients are isolating at their primary homes, while 142 people have recovered.

The county has reported 11 deaths from the disease.

Wednesday’s update comes after the county Tuesday reported that a staff member at the county-operated Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn had tested positive for COVID-19.