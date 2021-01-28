The Walworth County Division of Public Health will begin registering people in the state's Phase 1B priority group for COVID-19 vaccination before state eligibility opens up.
The county's 1B online registration will open Feb. 15, about two weeks before the state anticipates opening up vaccination for Phase 1B on March 1, according to a news release.
Those eligible in Phase 1B include:
- Education and child care workers.
- People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.
- Non-front-line health care personnel.
- Staff and residents of congregate living facilities.
- 911 operators.
- Utility and communications infrastructure workers.
- Public transit workers.
- Food supply chain workers, including farmers and employees in grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations that sell grocery items.
The state Department of Health Services estimates 45% of Wisconsin residents will be eligible for vaccines when Phase 1B is open, according to the release.
As the state transitions to different phases, people in previous phases continue to be eligible for vaccines, according to the release. For example, a front-line health care worker who has not yet been vaccinated when Phase 1B begins can still get vaccinated in that phase.
Those who qualify for Phase 1B can use an online form at co.walworth.wi.us to register beginning Feb. 15. Vaccinators will reach out to registrants to schedule appointments when doses are available, according to the release.
Under federal law, COVID-19 vaccines are free to all who receive them.
Rock County has not yet publicly released a system for registering people in Phase 1B.