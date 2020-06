ELKHORN

Walworth County health officials Monday reported eight more laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in their latest update as the county nears 400 total cases.

The county's case count rose from 390 in Friday’s update to 398 in the data shared Monday.

Five patients are currently hospitalized, while 54 are isolating at home and 322 have recovered.

Health officials are still listing 17 deaths, the most recent of which was reported Thursday.