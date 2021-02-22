ELKHORN
Walworth County has moved to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, which allows some larger gatherings and 50% to 75% capacity for some industries, health officials said Monday.
The move to Phase 3 took place Feb. 18 and was authorized by the county's Division of Public Health after "sustained improvement" in key indicators on its community data dashboard, according to a news release.
On Monday, the county reported 19 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no one hospitalized.
Erica Bergstrom, the county's health officer, said the more relaxed guidelines don't mean residents should let their guard down.
“Our community has worked diligently and made tremendous sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the last year,” she said in the release. “At this pivotal point in our recovery, we must remain vigilant in protecting our community against COVID-19. When we use all available tools and strategies, we ensure that we stay on this encouraging path.”
In the release, health officials urged people to get vaccinated and to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, physically distancing, and staying home and getting tested if they're sick.
More information about the county's public health data and guidance is available at www.co.walworth.wi.us/856/COVID-19.