ELKHORN
The email addresses of more than 900 Walworth County residents were unintentionally disclosed last month because of an error by Department of Health & Human Services staff, the county announced.
The department discovered the breach on Feb. 25, according to a county news release.
The error occurred when two staff members sent emails on Feb. 16, 24 and 25 to 907 people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the release.
The emails directed recipients to follow a link to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The recipients’ email addresses were entered on the ‘To’ line of the email instead of the “Bcc,” or “blind carbon copy,” line. This allowed each recipient to view the email addresses of everyone who received the emails.
The department has taken steps to protect the personal information from further potential harm and does not believe residents must take any immediate steps to protect themselves from any additional impact, according to the release.
This disclosure constitutes a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, OR HIPAA, which requires the department to disclose a breach affecting more than 500 residents, both to those affected and news media, according to the release.
The only protected health information disclosed was the email addresses and the fact that those individuals were eligible to make an appointment for the vaccine, according to the release.
All those who received the emails have been notified, according to the release.
The department’s privacy officer investigated and identified two employees responsible for the breach. The officer concluded that the information was released unintentionally.
“Our consumers’ rights to privacy and our adherence to HIPAA is of the utmost importance to us,” said Aaron Winden, supervisor of compliance and medical records, as quoted in the release. “We will continue to do everything in our power to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.”
All DHHS employees receive annual training on this subject.
The privacy officer re-trained the identified employees, including kinds of information breaches, the ramifications of their mistake, and how to prevent this type of breach, according to the release.
A change was made to Microsoft Outlook that increased the visibility of the “Bcc” option, and public health staff were given training and resources, according to the release.
All new employees with registration and/or scheduling responsibilities will receive training ib maintaining security of health information.
This story may be updated.