ELKHORN
In line with an order from the state Supreme Court, Walworth County’s four judges signed off on an order Wednesday to extend their emergency scheduling changes until May 22.
The emergency measures the Walworth County judges announced March 17 are being extended from April 17 to May 22, according to the order shared Wednesday by the clerk of courts office.
“The current health crisis persists,” the order states, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Supreme Court continued all jury trials until after May 22, according to the order.
The local court said matters should be resolved by phone when possible. Other contested criminal court hearings that need to be in person were also suspended in Walworth County.
Other details about Walworth County’s new order and the original March 17 order are available on the clerk of court’s website.