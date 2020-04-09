ELKHORN

Walworth County judges have signed an order, shared Thursday, that allows family court mediation and custody study appointments to go on electronically.

Those matters can be handled via phone, video or “other electronic means,” according to the order signed Monday.

“The current health crisis persists,” the order states.

Walworth County and other courts across the country and state have had to enact emergency changes to proceedings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s previous order had suspended mediation entirely, said Clerk of Courts Kristina Secord.