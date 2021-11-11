Walworth County's Division of Public Health announced Thursday it will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics throughout November.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna doses will be available to people age 18 and older, according to a department news release. The health department will also administer first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series at select clinics.
Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available for vaccine recipients who finished their initial series at least six months ago, are 65 and older, or are 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or living or working in high-risk settings. Johnson & Johnson boosters are available for those who received their initial Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.
Times and dates for the November clinics are:
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15: Walworth County Health & Human Services office, 1910 County NN, Elkhorn (Pfizer boosters and first and second doses).
3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17: Walworth County Health & Human Services office (Moderna boosters).
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18: Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters and first and second doses).
3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18: Walworth County Health & Human Services office (Pfizer boosters and first and second doses).
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: Walworth County Health & Human Services office (Pfizer boosters and first and second doses).
2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22: Walworth County Health & Human Services office (Moderna boosters).
Open Arms Free Clinic, 205 E. Commerce Court, Elkhorn, is also offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children age 5 to 11. The clinic is open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are allowed. Call 262-379-1401 to make an appointment. The health department will begin pediatric vaccination clinics in December, according to the news release.
