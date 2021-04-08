ELKHORN
Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services officials say a glitch last week in its software for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments has been fixed.
The glitch caused scheduling errors in two ways: Some people did not get an automated email to schedule a second vaccine dose and for some, the link they were sent did not work, department Deputy Director Carlo Nevicosi said.
He said officials identified the glitch quickly and that not many people were affected.
Everyone should have received a corrected link by now. If not, those affected should visit www.co.walco.wi.us, Nevicosi said.
“When someone comes through, it is our obligation to get them their second dose,” Nevicosi said.
Public health staff can be reached at walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us.
People struggling to make vaccine appointments can also call the state COVID-19 hotline at 844-684-1064, state health department Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said when asked Thursday about a similar situation with scheduling issues at another health department.
Currently, those who get vaccinated through the Walworth County health department are advised to set up a second appointment through an email link sent out after the appointment, Nevicosi said.
Walworth County is working to join the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registry program, which would streamline scheduling and allow people to have appointments for second doses made before they leave their first appointment, Nevicosi said.
Beyond scheduling snafus, the county has recently seen a string of people not show up for their second dose appointments, Nevicosi said.
The health department is working to find ways to reach out to those who did not show up to their second appointments to make sure they get fully immunized, Nevicosi said. It is important people complete their vaccine series, Nevicosi said.
If someone does not show up for their second dose appointment, they should still come in for a second dose even if it is outside the typical 21- or 28-day timeframe, Nevicosi said.
“Don’t give up,” Nevicosi said. “We will still do it (give shots).”