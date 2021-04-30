Walworth County health officials say they will not consider individual politics when doing COVID-19 vaccine outreach despite nationwide data showing strong hesitancy among Republicans.
Data analysis from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shows counties that have voted Republican since 2012 have the lowest vaccination rates across the state, and that includes Walworth County.
Walworth County has the lowest percentage of residents vaccinated compared to surrounding counties, according to state Department of Health Services data.
As of Thursday, 35.4% of Walworth County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine. By comparison, 39.5% of Rock County residents, 38.2% of Kenosha County residents, 39.2% of Racine County residents, 47.9% of Waukesha County residents and 38.2% of Jefferson County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine.
The Journal Sentinel analysis listed Walworth County as one of the Republican-leaning counties with a relatively low vaccine rate.
“... All the Wisconsin counties in the bottom half when it comes to vaccination rates backed Trump, with the exception of Rock County. Those with the highest vaccination rates, including Door, Dane and Bayfield counties, all backed Biden,” according to the Journal Sentinel report.
The analysis is consistent with national polling from Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that gathers data and reporting on national health issues.
National conversations surrounding vaccine hesitancy and mistrust have often centered around people of color or of different ethnic backgrounds. However, the Kaiser poll found Republicans of all races were more likely to say they do not want to be vaccinated than any other demographic group polled.
The poll found 29% of Republicans said they would not be vaccinated if offered, compared to 10% of Black people polled and 8% of Hispanic people.
Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County health officer, said the county does not plan to tailor its education or vaccine outreach to people of different political identities.
“It really is not our role to deliver services based on political affiliation,” Bergstrom said. “We are here to provide education … and make vaccine as accessible as possible.”
On a recent media call, Rock County health officials said they plan to provide education and outreach to everyone who might be hesitant to receive a vaccine, regardless of politics.
Targeted outreach strategies to communities of color, such as publishing testimonials from community leaders, have been enacted widely, including in Rock County. There has been no similar effort to try to appeal to or gain the trust of people who identify as Republican, despite data showing such hesitancy.
Bergstrom blamed Walworth County’s lagging vaccine rates on supply problems early in vaccine distribution.
The state had made an error in its allocation formula that prevented the health department and other providers from receiving doses for some time, Bergstrom said.
She said local providers have since made a “great effort” to catch up.
In the last week, Walworth County health officials have seen a slowdown in vaccine demand, Bergstrom said. To combat it, the county plans to offer walk-in community clinics and workplace-based clinics to increase access and ease of getting vaccines.
Other health departments have had success in increasing vaccination rates by offering walk-in clinics, eliminating the sometimes-daunting task of scheduling appointments, which is difficult for people who can’t access technology.
Workplace-based clinics can help because they are convenient, and some people might get vaccinated after seeing their peers do so, Bergstrom said.
She encourages anyone who has questions or concerns about vaccine to contact the health department.