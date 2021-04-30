Walworth County vaccine access

Walworth County clinic

The Walworth County Health Department offers Moderna vaccine from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County NN, Elkhorn.

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled at co.walworth.wi.us.

UW-Whitewater clinic

The health department will host a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the UW-W Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater. Walk-ins are welcome.

Those with vaccine questions can call the health department at 262-741-3200.