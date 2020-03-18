Walworth County Court suspends some hearings

ELKHORN

Walworth County Court officials issued "emergency" measures Tuesday, such as suspending hearings that need to be conducted in person, in hopes of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court matters that can be done over the phone should be handled that way, according to a signed order sent by the clerk of courts office Tuesday. These include scheduling or status conferences and motion hearings.

Criminal court matters that need to be in person, such as jury trials or other contested hearings, are suspended until after April 17 or until further notice.

Parties from all rescheduled hearings will receive notice of new hearing dates.

"Given proper weight to the health of the parties, other litigants, attending members of the public, and courthouse personnel, as well as the community as a whole, the Court finds that the current health crisis presents good cause to reschedule hearings beyond the statutory time periods," the order states.

For a full list of changes to court proceedings, such as those for juvenile, civil and family cases, visit the clerk of court's page on the county website.

