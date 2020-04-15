ELKHORN

Walworth County has added a new measure to its daily COVID-19 update: the number of cases currently isolated at their primary residence.

In an update shared Wednesday, Walworth County health officials said 25 people who tested positive were currently isolated at their primary homes. The county reported 23 such cases Tuesday.

Wednesday’s other numbers show 49 laboratory confirmed cases—four of which were currently hospitalized—and 17 cases that had recovered.

The total number of positive tests is up slightly from the 47 reported Tuesday. County officials have stressed that this is not an accurate measure for the spread of the disease because of testing limitations and lag.

The county still lists three deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Walworth County reported its first death Sunday.