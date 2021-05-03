Walworth County’s health department is holding free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Elkhorn and Whitewater.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department, 1910 County NN, Elkhorn. The Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, will be available at this clinic.
Then on Saturday, a clinic at UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
These clinics are meant for those age 18 and older.
A poster UW-W shared in an announcement about the Saturday clinic says no insurance or identification are required. Those with questions may call 262-741-3200.
Nearly 36% of Walworth County residents have been vaccinated, according to data updated Monday.
The county has reported 156 deaths tied to the disease, but only one of those came in April. The worst month for deaths came in December with 53, according to county data.