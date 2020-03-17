BELOIT

VetsRoll, the organization that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see their war memorials, has canceled its annual trip.

Mark Finnegan, co-founder of VetsRoll, announced the cancellation Tuesday. The trip had been scheduled for May 17-20.

“On behalf of VetsRoll Board of Directors, emotionally, this is so hard to do, but with the current bleak situation across the nation, we are confident that we are making the correct decision to cancel this year’s VetsRoll trip, even though it is still 60 days out,” Finnegan said in an email.

The motor coach trip would have been the 11th one for VetsRoll, which has taken more than 1,500 World War II and Korean War-era veterans, as well as Rosie the Riveters, to Washington, D.C.

The caravan gets a motorcycle and police escort as it leaves Beloit each year, and the veterans are greeted with fireworks and cheering crowds when they return.

VetsRoll organizers say they will begin planning for the May 23-26, 2021, trip.