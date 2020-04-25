JANESVILLE

Van Galder Bus in Janesville announced it is temporarily laying off 258 workers, including more than 170 motor coach and school bus route drivers as stay-at-home orders linked to the coronavirus pandemic have prompted the charter service to halt operations.

According to a required notice to the state of Wisconsin signed by Van Galder Bus General Manager Al Fugate, the layoffs have come “without advance notice” to employees as the company grapples with “unforeseen” pressures of the novel coronavirus crisis, including state stay-at-home orders that have prompted closure of schools and other measures.

The pandemic has “negatively impacted travel and overall business operations,” according to the company’s notice. Van Galder Bus said the layoffs come as the company has had to “substantially reduce” operations.

The company operates as a Coach USA charter bus carrier.

The notice is dated April 22, but it’s not clear when the bulk of the layoffs occurred. On March 17, Van Galder Bus reduced its route schedule because of a dramatic decrease in ridership due to the pandemic, and on April 3, the company announced on its Facebook page it was suspending services temporarily because of the pandemic.

In all, the bulk of the layoffs are to the company’s 139 motor coach drivers and its 36 school bus drivers but also include wash bay workers, department managers and workers in the ticket and service garage divisions, among other job types.

Van Galder Bus said the layoffs are temporary, but the company as of April 22 was unable to say when jobs could be restored or whether all those who have been laid off would later be called back to work.