Vaccination rates in Rock County have marginally increased for nearly the last eight weeks as public health officials say they continue to monitor federal guidance related to vaccine booster shots and additional COVID-19 immunizations.
Since July 11, 11,806 vaccinations have been administered in Rock County, with weekly vaccination rates increasing slowly over time. Between 1,300 and 1,900 doses were administered each week since that date.
Those figures remain far lower when compared to vaccination rates seen last spring when the shots first became widely available. At its peak, Rock County administered 9,854 doses the week of April 4, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
To date, a total of 53.9% of the total population in Rock County has received one vaccine dose while 50.4% of all county residents are fully vaccinated. That figure increases slightly when ineligible people are removed from vaccine numbers: 61.8% of eligible residents in Rock County received one dose and 60.5% of eligible residents have completed vaccination.
Janesville’s rate of people who have gotten a single dose stands at 56.7%, while Beloit’s rate of 41.3% lags behind that and the state and county averages. In the town of Beloit, 62.8% of residents have received at least one shot, according to the state data.
Currently, third COVID-19 vaccine doses are only available to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Rock County Public Health Department communications specialist Jessica Turner said the health department was still waiting on federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding booster vaccinations for the general public.
“Some of the variables they are working to determine include whether booster doses are needed, whether they will be effective in increasing protection and whether they will be effective in providing additional protection against the delta variant,” Turner said.
Health officials also noted the differences between booster vaccinations and a third, additional vaccination. Additional doses are designed to potentially give more protection to those whose original immune response did not provide sufficient protection against COVID-19. Booster doses, if determined they are needed, would offer added protection in individuals who at one point had sufficient protection against the virus but the protection waned over time.
Those seeking initial vaccination or further vaccination in Rock County are asked to visit rockcounty shot.com.